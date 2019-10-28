|
|
Rocco Saverio Laria
Rocco Saverio Laria, passed away on October 1, 2019 in Dasa, Italy. He was born on August 16, 1929 in Dasa, Italy. He was predeceased by his wife Caterina Tarzia Laria. Saverio was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Saverio, worked as a mason for over 30 years in Fairfield County. He loved the outdoors and spending time in his garden. He cherished the times his family came to visit. He is survived by his 5 children; Gina Capomolla of Dasa, Italy; Giuseppe Laria and his wife Paula of Stamford, CT; Bruno Laria and his wife Elvira of Rossano, Italy; Rosa and her husband Antonio Zagari of Filandari, Italy; Rita and her husband Francesco DeFerrariis of Cosenza, Italy. His 11 grandchildren; Laura Capomolla and her husband Maurizio Zappone of Torino, Italy, Christopher Laria and his wife Dina of Stamford, CT; Caitlin Laria of Stamford, CT; Lucas Laria of Stephenson, Virginia; Davide Capomolla of Dasa, Italy; Deborah Zagari of Stamford, CT; Vincenzo Zagari of Filandari, Italy; Claudia and Lorenzo DeFerrariis of Cosenza Italy; Saverio and Angelo Laria of Rossano, Italy and 3 great-grandchildren Melissa and Pietro Zappone and Landon Laria; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Nino Capomolla, his brother's Giuseppe, Bruno and Francesco Laria of Italy.
A memorial mass celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 5:30pm at Saint Maurice Church, 358 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019