Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
29 Grove St.
Stamford, CT
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
29 Grove St.
Stamford, CT
Interment
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery
1965 - 2019
Rodney "Ronnie" Jordan, 53, passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1965 in Greensville, NC to Leatha Wilks Jordan of Charlotte, NC and Walter Jordan of Stamford, CT. Ronnie was employed with Stamford Hospital for many years. In addition to his parents, his memory will be cherished by one son; Rodney Michael Jordan, five sisters; Debra Smith (David), Gail Jordan, Jacqueline Winchester, Letha Hinton and Charmaine Jordan, one brother; Walter Jordan, Jr. (Tonya), one stepson; Brandon Young and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ronnie was predeceased by a brother Ricky Wilks. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 9:00 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 29 Grove St. Stamford, CT. with Bishop Alan B. Graves officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 14, 2019
