|
|
Rodolphe H. Schmid
Rodolphe "Rudy" H. Schmid, 83, of Stamford, passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Rudy was born in Vevey, Switzerland on September 12, 1936 to the late Henri R. and Eyvonne Maillard Schmid.
He was a Traffic Logistics Manager for Matrix Logistics Company, Inc. of Norwalk, CT, followed by L.D. Peters Steel Company, before his retirement. Rudy traveled the world with the love of his life, Anna, visiting many countries. Rudy was not only a great husband but a true gentleman.
Rudy is survived by his loving wife, whom he would have been married to for 43 years on May 15th, Anna Pagliaro Schmid of Stamford. His brother Pierre Schmid of Vevey Switzerland. His sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Harry Kabasakalian, who Rudy shared years of holidays with, including their children and grandchildren. What wonderful good times had by all. His dear friend Jackie Gerardi, who greatly helped with his care and appointments. Rudy is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, as well as his beloved canine companion of 15 years, Lily and his feline companion Alice of 19 years.
Besides his parents, Rudy was predeceased by brother-in-law, Phil Pagliaro and his wife Marie and brother-in-law, Nicholas Pagliaro and his canine companion Hercules.
Due to the current public health situation, all services will be held privately. The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral & Crematory is honored to assist the Schmid family with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rudy's name to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, 461 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06906.
For online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 12, 2020