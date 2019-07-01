Roger B. Ede

Roger Bruce Ede, 74, of Norwalk and formerly of Stamford passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born in Stamford on June 29, 1945 to the late Lawrence L. and Sadie L. Eike Ede.

Roger was employed at KAF Manufacturing and other manufacturing companies, such as Carnegie Tool as a Toolmaker for many years before his retirement. He was also a Volunteer Firefighter for the Springdale Fire Company for several years.

Roger is survived by his loving son, Christopher S. Ede and his wife Claudia of SC, his two sisters, Phyllis Stratton of Norwalk and Shirley McRedmond of Danbury, as well as his grandchildren, Mason and Mia Ede. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Roger was predeceased by his daughter, Tricia Ede, his wife Diane Ede and a brother Pepper Ede.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his daughter's memory, Tricia Ede to OCI, Ovarian Cancer Institute, 960 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 130, Atlanta, GA 30342

