Ronald "Onnie" Canlas
Ronald "Onnie" Canlas, longtime resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on November 10, 2019. He was 51 years young. Born in Quezon City, Philippines, he was the son of Rafael Canlas and Lina Sy. He was employed at Edgehill Community and worked as a Food & Beverage Manager. He tried and enjoyed everything life had to offer. He loved gadgets and electronics, camping, working on cars, fixing up his house, cooking and entertaining family and friends. But most of all he loved spending time with his family and showering them with affection. He will be remembered for his radiant smile, funny antics and his desire to help anyone and everyone around him.
He is survived by his wife Thessa Sunga Canlas, children Nigel, Nadine and Nicole. Friends are invited to calling hours on November 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Edgehill Community – 122 Palmers Hill Rd., Stamford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 13, 2019