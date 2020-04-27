|
Ronald F. Mirando
Ronald Francis Mirando, age 71 of Stamford, CT passed away on April 15th from heart complications at Stamford Hospital. He was born to Claire and Nicholas Mirando on January 24th, 1949. Ron will be greatly missed by his wife of 18 years, Carolyn Woodruff- Mirando, their daughter, Lauren Nicole Mirando, his daughter, Dawn Marie Mirando, her partner, Kyle Duke, his granddaughter Patina Marie in addition to his two brothers, Vito Mirando and Robert Mirando. Ron will be sorely missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Hunting, boating, family and friends were Ron's passions and delight. He took his role as father and grandfather to the next level. He was a truly successful, hardworking entrepreneur. He began his career creating World Wide Ceramic Tile, importing and distributing ceramic tile from all around the world. He later transitioned his career to the commercial real estate business, creating Dawn Marie Realty. As President, Ron managed and operated office buildings owned by the corporation.
He had a larger than life personality that shined so brightly. His presence touched so many lives. He will be missed but his spirit will live through all that have had the pleasure of knowing our "Beloved Ron." His legacy will continue through all of us who loved him and were blessed to have him in our lives.
Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 28, 2020