Ronald L. Grasty, Sr.
Ronald L. Grasty, Sr., 81, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. He was born on July 20, 1937 in Beckley, West Virginia to George L. Grasty, Sr. and Jessie Mae Taylor Grasty. Ronald was married to Gloria White Grasty. He retired from Ronald Grasty Cleaning Service after numerous years of service and served honorably in the United States Air Force. His memory will be cherished by his wife Mrs. Gloria White Grasty, one daughter; Angela Grasty, three sons; Ronald L. Grasty, Jr. (Sherion), Patrick Grasty (Vernita) and Darryl Grasty, one brother; Otha Grasty (Jean), thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 7:00 p.m. at Wilson Memorial COGIC, 164 Richmond Hill Ave. Stamford, CT. with Bishop Todd Wilkinson officiating. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 16, 2019