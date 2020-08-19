1/1
RONALD M. HERSCHKORN
25th ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 8/21/1954 8/19/1995 In Loving Memory Of RONALD M. HERSCHKORN HAPPY 66th BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN Fifteen, twenty, now twenty-five The number of years without you in our lives Hard to believe it has been a quarter of a century As the sadness still lingers for the kids and me Life for all of us has indeed gone on With a wonderful man and father figure named John And although we are blessed to have him as our guide We so very much miss not having you by our side While your time on Earth was sadly short-lived Family and friends were grateful for all you did give We will never forget you, your love, your smiles and support They will forever remain etched in our hearts and thoughts. WE LOVE AND MISS YOU SO VERY MUCH, NIKKI, HELAYNA AND CANDICE

Published in The Advocate on Aug. 19, 2020.
