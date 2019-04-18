|
Ronald T. Genovese
Ronald T. Genovese, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 28, 2019 at CCMC Memorial Campus Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. He was born in Stamford, CT, son of the late Thomas and Mary (Belsito) Genovese.
He was a security guard before his retirement and a United States Marine veteran having served in Vietnam.
He is survived by three daughters Maria Genovese of Norwalk, CT and Carrie Genovese (Joe Endsley) of West Virginia; Melissa Genovese Aitken of Massachusetts; four grandsons, one granddaughter and two sisters Joan Genovese Kilian (of Bethel, CT) and Annette Genovese Rivera (of Binghamton, NY) and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marie Y. Genovese and brother Nick Genovese.
At his request there will be no visitation or services.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 18, 2019