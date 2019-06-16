Home

Ronald Viesti

IN MEMORY AND HONOR OF RONALD VIESTI, SR.: Daddy, This is Your First Father's Day in Heaven. The pain of losing you is more than we ever knew existed. We are comforted, though, knowing you went straight to heaven to your Grandpa's grapevine. Please save us seats next to you. And Mommy said to tell you: She loved you then, she loves you still, she loves you now and always will. You are always and forever with us in our hearts. Love, Boop (Mommy), Ronnie Jr, Lisa and Lynn
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 16, 2019
