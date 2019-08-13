The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Healey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Healey


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Healey Notice
Rosalie Healey
Rosalie Liberatore Healey, 93, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 10, 2019 in Tarpon Springs, FL. She was born in Stamford on April 13, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Dora Zacarola Liberatore.
Rosalie was a member of the Goodwives Quilters where she shared her love of sewing and quilting. She was employed with Stamford Wallpaper Co. until her retirement.
Rosalie is survived by her two sons, Kevin F. Healey and his wife Kathleen of Tarpon Springs, FL, David C. Healey and his wife Carol of Wantage NJ, her sisters Ruth (James) Freebarin and Elsie (James) Ferrara both of Stamford. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kevin, Kristopher, David, Brittany and Dorianne Healey, as well as five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Norman Healey in 2010, two brothers, John and Alfred Liberatore and one sister, Nancy Liberatore McCormick.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Avenue, Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made in Rosalie's name to Suncoast Hospice 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now