Rosalie Healey
Rosalie Liberatore Healey, 93, of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 10, 2019 in Tarpon Springs, FL. She was born in Stamford on April 13, 1926. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Dora Zacarola Liberatore.
Rosalie was a member of the Goodwives Quilters where she shared her love of sewing and quilting. She was employed with Stamford Wallpaper Co. until her retirement.
Rosalie is survived by her two sons, Kevin F. Healey and his wife Kathleen of Tarpon Springs, FL, David C. Healey and his wife Carol of Wantage NJ, her sisters Ruth (James) Freebarin and Elsie (James) Ferrara both of Stamford. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Kevin, Kristopher, David, Brittany and Dorianne Healey, as well as five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Norman Healey in 2010, two brothers, John and Alfred Liberatore and one sister, Nancy Liberatore McCormick.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Avenue, Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorial contributions be made in Rosalie's name to Suncoast Hospice 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL 33760
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019