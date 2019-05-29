Rosalind Gelberg

Rosalind (Roz) Gelberg passed peacefully in her home on May 28, 2019 at the age of 92. Born on May 10, 1927 to Hannah and Harry Pearlstein of Brooklyn, NY where she lived most of her life. Roz moved to Stamford in the 1990s to be closer to her daughter and her family. Soon after she began work at Lord and Taylor and volunteered at Greenwich Hospital where she was loved by customers, patients and fellow employees. Roz loved and lived for her family. She enjoyed attending their sporting events and school activities. Roz was predeceased by her daughter Elizabeth Gelberg-Lavietes. She will be lovingly remembered and is survived by her daughter, Hilary and son-in-law, Craig Feinstein of Stamford, CT, and son-in-law Steven Lavietes of Stamford, CT. She was also the proud grandmother of Zachary, Nicholas and Alexander (AJ) Feinstein and Rebecca and Ben Lavietes.

A funeral service will be held at Temple Beth-el on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment at Temple Beth El cemetery. Shiva times to be announced. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary