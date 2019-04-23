MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Rosario D'Elia 12/23/1936 - 04/23/2016 Daddy Your gentle face and patient smile, with sadness we recall. You had a kindly word for each, and died beloved by all. The voice is mute and stilled the heart, that loved us from one so good as you. You are not forgotten loved one, nor came will you ever be. As long as life and memory last, we will remember thee. We miss you now, our hearts are sore, as time goes by we miss you more, your loving smile, your gentle face, no one can take your vacant place. We Love You Wife, Children, Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary