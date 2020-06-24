Rose Creedon
Rose Marie Creedon
Rose Marie Creedon of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with her family by her side. Family and friends may call to celebrate the life of Rose on Saturday, June 27th from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999 (next to the Knights of Columbus). Blessing and Eulogies to commence at 3:00 p.m. We ask you to please be considerate to the social distancing guidelines and kindly wear a mask. Please see Rose's full obituary on the funeral home's website www.gallagherfuneralhome.com



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 24, 2020.
