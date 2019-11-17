|
|
Rose Croft
Rose Marie (Gallo) Croft, 94, of Stamford, CT, peacefully passed away at the Villa of Stamford on November 15, 2019 with her family by her side. Born on August 7, 1925 in Greenwich, CT, Rose was the beloved daughter of the late Rocco and Angelina (Angotta) Gallo.
Rose was predeceased by her loving husband, Darrell Croft of California; brother, Louis Gallo; sisters, Jane Mecca and Florence Mason; and nephew, Eddie Mason.
Left to remember and cherish Rose's love are her brother, John Gallo of Mexico; her nieces, Judy and husband Michael Lucente of Oxford, CT; Laura Adams of CA; Carol and husband Larry Chiappetta of Stamford, CT; Lorraine Croft of CA and Connie and husband Jeff Ryan of CA. She also leaves great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephew. She is loved dearly by all.
Rose was a Connecticut resident until 1968 when she relocated to California. In 1989, she returned to Connecticut. Prior to moving to California, she was employed by Conde Nast Publications in Old Greenwich, CT. She was a remarkably sweet woman. She was loving, kind and had a great sense of humor. She loved people and had many dear friends. More than anything, she loved times spent with family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will take place at a date to be determined. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 18, 2019