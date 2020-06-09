Rose Ferraro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Ferraro
Rose Ferraro of Stamford passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 91. We all loved her and will miss her.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Squires and Lori Brin and son-in-law, Marcel "Barney" Brin. As well as by three grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Funeral and burial were held private due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of all people who Rose loved throughout her well lived life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude https://www.stjude.org/ or to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved