Rose Ferraro
Rose Ferraro of Stamford passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 91. We all loved her and will miss her.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Squires and Lori Brin and son-in-law, Marcel "Barney" Brin. As well as by three grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.
Funeral and burial were held private due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of all people who Rose loved throughout her well lived life.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude https://www.stjude.org/ or to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 9, 2020.