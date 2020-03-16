|
Rose Marie Creedon
Rose Marie Creedon of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with her family by her side. Family and friends may call to celebrate the life of Rose on Saturday, March 21st from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999 (next to the Knights of Columbus). Blessing and Eulogies to commence at 3:00 p.m. Please see Rose's full obituary on the funeral home's website www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 18, 2020