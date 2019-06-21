Rose Marie Ostaszewski

Rose Marie Ostaszewski age 91, passed away on June 12, 2018 in Branford, CT. She was born in Vulcan Mahonoy City, PA on November 26, 1926. Rose attended Elementary and High School in Vulcan Mahonoy City, PA. Rose went on to attend New Jersey School of Nursing in Passiac, NJ and graduated in 1948. After Nursing School Rose relocated to Stamford, CT were she married the love of her life Edward J. Ostaszewski Sr. in 1948 and remained a resident of Stamford, CT until her passing. Rose interned at Stamford Hospital and would go on to serve as Head Charge Nurse at Smith House Nursing until her retirement. Rose would have two (2) children Daughter Lois and Son Edward J. Jr.

Rose was a member of St Bridget RC Church in Stamford, CT. Russian Orthodox Friends and Senior Citizens Group of Stamford, CT for many years were she enjoyed various activities like Playing Cards, Arts and Crafts, Bingo and Crossword Puzzles. Rose also enjoyed Reading, visiting her Daughter Lois (Frank) Perkowski Sr., Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren in FL. Rose also enjoyed visiting Sisters and additional Family members in PA and NJ.

Rose was pre deceased by her beloved Husband Edward J. Ostaszewski Sr, Parents Michael & Katherine Seasock, Brothers Eddie and Frank, Sisters Stasia, Helen, Mary and Josephine.

Rose is survived by her loving and devoted Daughter Lois (Frank) Perkowski Sr., Deltona, FL, Grandchildren Frank (Lindsay) Perkowski Jr., Deltona, FL, Melissa (Patrick) Grubbs, Great Grandchildren Emma Rose, Owyn Padrig and Dane Edward, Orange City, FL, loving and devoted Son Edward J. Ostaszewski Jr., Stamford, CT, and numerous Nieces, Great Nieces, Nephews and Great Nephews.

A Celebration of Life to honor Rose is planned for a later date. Published in Stamford Advocate on June 22, 2019