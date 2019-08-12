Home

Rose C. Steward, age 89, of East Sharpsburg, Roaring Spring, died peacefully Sunday morning at Homewood at Martinsburg. She was born in Stamford, CT the daughter of the late Bartholmeo and Mary (Sabia) Rosa. She married Richard Alvin Steward on January 15, 1968 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2002. She is survived by a sister, Catherine Lovello and husband Leonard of Stamford, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son and a daughter, and three brothers; Michael, Anthony, and Paul. Rose was a member of St. Thomas More and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. She was a 1948 graduate of Stamford High School and she also received an Associate's Degree from Norwalk Community College in 1983. Rose retired from the city of Stamford Department of Public Works after 36 years of service. She enjoyed traveling abroad with her friends and participating in Silver Sneakers at the Garver Memorial YMCA. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral mass on Wednesday in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church; Father Allen P. Zeth officiating. Interment will be made in East Sharpsburg Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rose's memory may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a . Arrangements are by the Todd T. Thompson Funeral Home Inc., Roaring Spring. (www.thompsonfh.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 13, 2019
