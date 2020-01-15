|
Rosemarie A. Raiti
Rosemarie A. (Franchina) Raiti, 83, wife of the late Anthony Raiti, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020. Rosemarie was born in Stamford, CT on September 3, 1936. She was raised in love by her parents, the late Margaret and Joseph Franchina.
Rosemarie enjoyed spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to read, sew, cook and bake. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home and was a talented artist. She was a devoted daughter and mother and will be missed by family and friends.
Rosemarie is survived by her 5 children, Linda Biller, Salvatore Raiti, Joseph Raiti and his wife Myong, Margaret Raiti Marks and her husband Michael, Rosanne Rotz, her sister Patricia Long, her brother Philip Franchina and his wife Donna. Rosemarie was pre-deceased by her sister Marigrace Sabato and her brother Joseph Franchina Jr. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Mark and Craig Biller, Laura Briggle and her husband Matt, Catherine Raiti and her fiancé Dave Alarcon, Lauren Tassiello, Maria Raiti, Ivan McClure, Murissa Rotz and her fiancé Anthony Santos, Anthony Rotz and 1 great-grandchild Rebel Alarcon. She is also survived by 21 loving nieces and nephews in the US and in Sicily.
Family and friends may call at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th floor, New York 10001. To offer online condolences, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 16, 2020