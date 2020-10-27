Rosemarie "Dolly" Fedeli
November 8, 1931 - October 25, 2020. Rosemarie "Dolly" Fedeli, 88, of Newtown, Connecticut died on October 25, 2020 at Regional Hospice Center in Danbury, Connecticut. She was born on November 8, 1931 to Rose (Bruno) Leo and Giacinto Leo in Greenwich, Connecticut and was the eighth of nine children. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Clarence, brothers Frank, Clement, Larry, Jimmy, and Mike Leo, sisters Hope Leo and Theresa Merritt.
Dolly attended Greenwich public schools and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1950. After graduation she went to work at Best & Company in Stamford. She met her future husband Clarence when she left work to run an errand to the Stamford Post Office. They married in 1952 in Stamford where they raised their three children Dante, Deborah, and Frank. Dolly moved to Newtown in early 2018 to be closer to her son Frank and his family.
A devout Catholic, Dolly attended Mass regularly and set time aside daily to pray the rosary and countless prayers for her family and friends who were sick, in need of support or in need of spiritual guidance. Her faith brought her much strength, joy and peace.
When her children were young, Dolly worked part-time at Saks 34th Street in the Ladies Shoe Department and later at Marshall's Express, Inc. She was passionate about giving back to the community and volunteered at Stamford Hospital from 2005 until 2018, at Sacred Heart Church where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, and at the Stamford polls during state and national elections.
The annual Leo Family Reunions were very special to Dolly as this was a guarantee she would be surrounded by her siblings and their families who lived all across the country. The reunions were also an opportunity for Dolly to showcase her comedic side. Every year at the reunions, she would slip away for awhile, and then return wearing outrageous costumes she pulled together from a relatives closet.
Dolly was a social butterfly, and a kind and loyal friend who loved meeting new people. She loved gardening, the music of Frank Sinatra, and was a voracious reader, often finishing two books a week. She was a wonderful cook and baker, treating her family to delicious holiday and Sunday dinners. She was happiest when surrounded by her family, laughing and telling stories.
Dolly is survived by her children Dante and his wife Kate of Arvada, Colorado, Frank and his wife Carolyn of Monroe, and daughter Deborah of Stamford. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Dante, Emily, Chad, and Ryan Fedeli, her younger brother John Leo of Seveirville, Tennessee, 13 nieces and nephews and 30 great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at THOMAS M. GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME (next to the knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT, (203)-359-9999, on Thursday, October 29th from 4-7 p.m. under mandated COVID-19 guidelines. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church, Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. The Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford.
We ask that you keep Dolly in your prayers and In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to support a Caregiver Center at Stamford Hospital. Please mail your donation to Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Boulevard, Suite 202, Stamford, CT 06902.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com