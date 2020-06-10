Rosemarie Maounis
Rosemarie Maounis of Stamford passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born September 2, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Joseph and Camille (Cornblatt) Demaria. She moved to Stamford in 1973 and worked in Finance for 40 years before retiring.
She is survived by her sons, Nicholas (and Susan) Maounis, and Matthew (and Sharon Maounis). As well as by four grandchildren, Tim, Lexi, Heather, and Michael.
She was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Joan Hatzis, her husband, Ted Maounis and by a daughter, Stacy Maounis.
Funeral and burial were held private due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of family, relatives and friends.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. To leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook at www.bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 10, 2020.