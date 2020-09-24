Rosie was such a part of my life from age 4 to age 22. A wonderful mother that always opened her home to all her kids’ friends. I have so many memories of her funny quips, bowling trophies, cartoon lunchbags, and antique shop stories. There was always cheese for grilled cheese sandwiches, Lipton chicken noodle soup for a cold day and Red Rose tea. You would walk in the house after jumping over the fence so Ted and Puppy didn’t get out and Rosie would be watching a soap opera, drinking tea, ironing shirts and cooking a gourmet meal. I have so many photographs in my mind, but none to share. Her passing will be so hard on all 4 kids, but especially Mr. A. May she Rest In Peace and the family know how much I loved her. I have to choose a relationship from a drop down box and can only choose one. Several different ones apply....neighbor, friend, family, daughter.

Sue Hennessey (Sottile)

Friend