Ruby J. Wright

Beloved Ruby J. Wright transitioned peacefully on November 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Durham, North Carolina on June 30, 1944 to Theodore R. Wright and Cynthia Sylvester Conyers Wright. She served as the Office Manager for Downer Funeral Home for thirty four years and continued her career as the matriarch of Graves Medley Funeral Services of which she served with honor and distinction until 2018. Her memory will be celebrated by her sons, Timothy L. Wright and his wife Nitzel and Kenneth Wright; three grandchildren, Malik, Brianna and Daniel; one great-grandson, Graylin; three sisters, Lois Wright, Edna W. Clay and Marian L. Spicer and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was also predeceased by seven siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon followed by a private service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Bishop Alan B. Graves officiating. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park.



