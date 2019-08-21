|
|
Rudolph J. Serricchio
Rudolph Joseph Serricchio, 88, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Rudolph was born in Stamford on December 29, 1930, son of the late Gaetano and A. Maria Carlucci Serricchio.
He was an avid NY Giants and NY Mets Fan, he greatly loved his lawn, garden and most of all his family. He was a devoted Catholic and donated a lot of his time to the church. Rudolph was one of the last of the Stillwater Indians. He loved Bowling.
Rudolph is survived by his loving wife of over 64 years Jennie Ofiero Serricchio of Stamford, their four children, daughters, JoAnn Serricchio (Michael Kyek) of Stamford, Laurie Hollander (Ted) of Easton, sons, Thomas Serricchio (Laurel) of Norwalk, and John Serricchio (Letetia) of Stamford. Rudolph is also survived by his five cherished grandsons, Frank, Robert, Matthew, John Michael, and Rudy, along with his 4 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents Rudolph is predeceased by a sister Lucy DiMattio and his four brothers, Freddy, Don, Mike and Al Serricchio.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Bridget's of Ireland RC Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Ave., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A procession will follow to John's Mausoleum, Darien, CT, where an entombment will be held.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.HelpOurMilitaryHeroes.org
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 22, 2019