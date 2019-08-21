The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Serricchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph Serricchio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudolph Serricchio Notice
Rudolph J. Serricchio
Rudolph Joseph Serricchio, 88, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on, Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Rudolph was born in Stamford on December 29, 1930, son of the late Gaetano and A. Maria Carlucci Serricchio.
He was an avid NY Giants and NY Mets Fan, he greatly loved his lawn, garden and most of all his family. He was a devoted Catholic and donated a lot of his time to the church. Rudolph was one of the last of the Stillwater Indians. He loved Bowling.
Rudolph is survived by his loving wife of over 64 years Jennie Ofiero Serricchio of Stamford, their four children, daughters, JoAnn Serricchio (Michael Kyek) of Stamford, Laurie Hollander (Ted) of Easton, sons, Thomas Serricchio (Laurel) of Norwalk, and John Serricchio (Letetia) of Stamford. Rudolph is also survived by his five cherished grandsons, Frank, Robert, Matthew, John Michael, and Rudy, along with his 4 great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents Rudolph is predeceased by a sister Lucy DiMattio and his four brothers, Freddy, Don, Mike and Al Serricchio.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Bridget's of Ireland RC Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Ave., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. A procession will follow to John's Mausoleum, Darien, CT, where an entombment will be held.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at www.HelpOurMilitaryHeroes.org
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudolph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now