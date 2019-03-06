|
Ruth Ann Fox Tymon
Ruth Ann Fox Tymon entered her eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Born in Greenwich, CT, Sept. 2, 1931, to David and Mary Fox, she was predeceased by her devoted husband of 62 years, John W. Tymon Sr., daughters Tracy Tymon and Karen Thagouras, and siblings Mary Jane Chimbro, Robert Fox and Arlene Black. She is survived by her brother, Richard Fox, and children Robin Tymon, John Tymon Jr., Tammy Randa, Kelley Gutowski, Cindy Garrity and spouses, as well as 34 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren (for starters). She was a devout Catholic, a loving wife and adored mother, and a gifted woman of many talents. Always generous to family and friends, she was the epitome of unconditional love. She will be missed each and every day.
