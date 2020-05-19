Ruth Byrnes
Ruth Weber Byrnes, age 80, of Bridgeport, beloved wife of Robert Byrnes, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 after a long illness. Born and raised in Darien, the daughter of the late Charles and Ruth Robinson Weber, Ruth was a graduate of Darien High School, "Class of 1957," after her marriage to Bob, she lived in Darien most of her life before moving to Bridgeport. She had worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses including Gilberts Pharmacy and Karps Hardware Store. Ruthie enjoyed cooking for her family, caring for her home, and most of all, loved the times that she could spend with her family. Ruth was past president of Noroton Heights Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Darien Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. In addition to Bob, her devoted husband of 60 years, Ruth is survived by her children, Maureen Szanto, of Darien, Daniel Byrnes, of Little River, SC, and Timothy Byrnes, of Bridgeport; grandchildren Danielle Szanto, of Darien, Ashleen Szanto, of Florida, Andrew Szanto, of Darien and Austin, Nick, and Nora Byrnes, all of Stamford. She leaves behind her brother, Charles Weber, of Derby; a sister, Carolyn Marsh, of North Dakota; a sister-in-law, Catherine Lynam, of Bridgeport; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Marge Wood and Centa Improta and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nora and Austin Byrnes. Services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 19, 2020.