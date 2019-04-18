Ruth Dearborn

Ruth Longfellow (Perley) Dearborn, age 95, of Stamford, passed away on April 16, 2019, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Ruth was born in Arlington, MA on December 2, 1923, the daughter of the late Howard Johnson and Bertha Louise (Perkins) Perley. She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Paul Malcolm Dearborn, Jr., this past October. Ruth graduated from Reading High School and Burdett College in Boston, MA. Ruth was a resident of Stamford for over 50 years, prior to living in Cheshire, and then returning to reside in Stamford with her family. She was the former office manager for Robert Schaffer & Associates in Stamford for over 20 years. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Patricia Louise "Patti" Cole of Stamford; her son Paul Malcolm "Chipper" Dearborn III of Portland, OR; grandchildren Mark Alan Cole, Megan Anne Cole, and Noell Michael "Tripp" Dearborn; and her great-grandsons Joshua, Matthew, and Zachary Cole. Ruth was an active champion runner through her 70's and credited it to her longevity. She was also very involved in various volunteer activities, from the Food Bank of Fairfield County, being an after-school mentor through St. Andrew's Church, Smith House, St. Paul's volunteer, and Elim Park from 2007-2017, running the tag sale room to benefit the residents.

Ruth's Funeral Service will be private. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to The River House, 125 River Rd. Ext., Cos Cob, CT 06807. To send a condolence to her family, please see: www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary