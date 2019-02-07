The Advocate Notices
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
Ruth F. "Totsie" DeSuzia, age 94, transitioned peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 23, 1924 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Fred Fields and Elmada McCraw Fields. Ruth retired from ITT Rayonier after numerous years of service. Her memory will be cherished by her loving daughter Teatta DeSuzia (Michael); two adored grandsons, Garry and Jason Clemmons and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ruth was also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Fields and Alvine Sims. A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT. with Rev. Robert A. Jackson, Jr. officiating and Rev. Micah Sims, Eulogist. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 7, 2019
