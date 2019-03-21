Ruth Hess Sandak

Ruth Hess Sandak, born October 21, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019.

Ruth's ability to love, listen, learn and laugh were unmatched. While she shared these gifts with anyone in her presence, the greatest recipients were her children, Jane Conley and Jay (Hon. Mary E. Sommer), her grandchildren Scott (Linnea) Conley, Lisa Conley, David (Allegra), Thomas (Meghann) and Stephen (Katherine) and the nine great-grandchildren who adored her. She was predeceased by her husband, travelling companion, business partner and best friend, Harold.

Ruth met Harold in kindergarten and a sixty-seven year marriage would follow. Together, they built Sandak, Inc., a photography business that brought art education to students. They created "The Arts of the United States," a slide collection that was gifted by President Kennedy to heads of state and landed Ruth and Harold an invite to the White House in 1963. She saw the world through work and pleasure – visiting Cuba, Iran, Afghanistan, Russia, and more – but was just as happy with a feast on the back deck.

Ruth built a loving home filled with lively conversation. All were welcome. Grab a sharpie to add your name to the wall heading to the basement, and grab a seat to share your thoughts – just hold on for the ride. If you found yourself listening to her at the piano or contemplating her latest watercolor, then you were among the lucky ones. She kept your secrets close and your coffee ice cream cold. Her 99 years saw her transition from Ruth to Mom to GM to GG, with her sparkling blue eyes the constant through the end.

She always found time to help others, acting as a scout leader, serving meals for the homeless and working with ESL students. Her impact continues to be felt in the community, as she and Harold were among the founding families of Stamford's Temple Sinai.

We are grateful Ruth is now reunited with Harold and her sisters Nell (Herbert) Singer and Jeanne Hess. As we celebrate her life, we repeat the words she so often sang to us: "You dream of me, and I'll dream of you." In remembrance of Ruth, keep kindness in your heart and your door always open to welcome company.

Services will be held on Friday, March 22nd at 10:30am at Temple Sinai located at 458 Lakeside Dr., Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Childcare Learning Center, 64 Palmers Hill Road, Stamford, CT 06902. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary