The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Goethe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Goethe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Goethe Notice
Sadie Goethe
Sept. 4, 1941 - April 9, 2020. Sadie Goethe passed away April 9, 2020. She was born Sept.4,1941 in Carthage, NC to the late Thomas Barrett and Pearlie Cobb. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Mack Geothe; children Anthony Goethe Norwalk,CT; daughters Faye Barrett Morris,Cathy Whitley, Yolanda Goethe, Linda Goethe, Alica Hargrove, Tracey Goethe and Shawnee Goethe of Stamford, CT;sisters Mary Boone of Stamford, CT and Marilyn Barrett of NC; 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Goethe family, please visit
www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sadie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -