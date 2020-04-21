|
Sadie Goethe
Sept. 4, 1941 - April 9, 2020. Sadie Goethe passed away April 9, 2020. She was born Sept.4,1941 in Carthage, NC to the late Thomas Barrett and Pearlie Cobb. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Mack Geothe; children Anthony Goethe Norwalk,CT; daughters Faye Barrett Morris,Cathy Whitley, Yolanda Goethe, Linda Goethe, Alica Hargrove, Tracey Goethe and Shawnee Goethe of Stamford, CT;sisters Mary Boone of Stamford, CT and Marilyn Barrett of NC; 25 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Goethe family, please visit
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020