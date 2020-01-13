The Advocate Notices
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Post Road
Darien, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John R.C. Church
1986 Post Road
Darien, CT
Sally Ann Jarvis Notice
Sally Ann Jarvis
Sally Ann Jarvis, a resident of Stamford, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Villa of Stamford at the age of 75. Born in New Rochelle, NY, she was the youngest of three born to the late Robert Michael Jarvis and Louise Tecce. Miss Jarvis was educated in the Stamford public school system.
Sally worked at St. John Lutheran Church as a clerical worker. She also worked for Manpower for several years. She was a member of Laurel House located on Washington Blvd. where she helped out in the Member Bank and the Business Office.
Sally is survived by two sisters, Roberta Calabrese of Southbury, CT and Nancy Winking of Bridgeport, CT; four nephews; three grandnephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. John R.C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cerebral Palsy of Westchester, 1186 King Street, Rye Brook, NY 10573, www.cpwestchester.org.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 14, 2020
