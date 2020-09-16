Sally Clear

Sally Ellen Clear

Sally Ellen Clear, (77) of Stamford passed away peacefully at her home on August 29, 2020 following a brief illness. She was the daughter of the Late Thomas F. Clear and Elizabeth (Betty) Miller Clear of Stamford and later Fairfax, Virginia.

Sally was born and raised in Stamford and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy. She had a lifelong love of music and at an early age became an accomplished organist. She loved being surrounded by her extended family and particularly enjoyed birthday and holiday parties with her niece, Jennifer Bosco and her sons Joseph, Peter J. and John of Clinton, CT. She was a very warm, kind, generous person with a great love of family and deep spiritual devotion. She prayed the rosary and read the bible every day. She will always be remembered for her courage, determination and perseverance in the way she faced adversity throughout her life.

Sally is survived by her sister, Judith Clear Coyne and her husband Alexander F. Thomas. Jr. of Cos Cob, CT, and her brother Michael Gene Clear and his wife Gailann of Fairfield, CT. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas F. Clear Jr. of Stamford, a sister, Gail Clear Bishop Morgan of Santa Rosa, California and a nephew, Thomas J. Coyne of Westport, CT. Sally is also survived by her cousin, Susan Ostman of Los Angeles, California and nieces Christine Clear Schwartzstein of Fairfield, CT, Kimberly Clear Sandor and her husband Kevin of Madison, CT, Colleen Clear Coffey and her husband Tim of Westport, CT, Katie Clear Geraci and her husband Greg of Darien, CT and nephews Michael Thomas Clear and his wife Melissa of Fairfield, CT and Thomas F. Clear and wife Mandy of Stamford, CT and 19 grandnieces and nephews.

Funeral Services and burial will be private.



