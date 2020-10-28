1/
Sally Innocent
Sally Innocent
Sally Innocent passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born April 17, 1938 in Sumter, South Carolina to George Williams and Lucille Robinson Williams. Sally was employed with JC Penny's for many years before retiring. Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Max Innocent; two sons, Emilien (Elsie) and Dagobert Innocent (Nadia); one sister, Inez Horn; devoted niece, Marcia McNeil; 11 grandchildren, Latasha James, LaToya Turner, Alexis Palmer, Marcus Innocent, Lucas Innocent, Emilie Innocent, Nathanael Innocent, Ayden Innocent, Allyson Innocent and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her son Frank K. Palmer, Jr. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT. with Rev. Frances O. Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery, Rye, NY.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
