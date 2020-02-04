|
Sally Rose Chiapetta Urso
Feb 10, 1932 - Jan 27, 2020Sally Rose Chiapetta Urso was born on February 10, 1932 in Stamford, Connecticut to Margaret Pace Chiapetta and Joseph George ("Chippy") Chiapetta. Sally's mom and dad owned Chippy's Restaurant located on Roosevelt Avenue in Stamford. She was raised in a very traditional and proud Italian American home with her brother Frankie and sister Rosemary. Her sister Rose died in infancy and predeceased Sally's birth, and Frankie passed in 1977.
Chippy's was known for its great lunch fare, and was a popular gathering place for the working class neighborhood. Sally would often help her mom cook the great food served at Chippy's.
Sally was a devoted wife and mom. Her husband of 67 years, Raymond ("Babe") Urso, survives her though his health has deteriorated. She and Babe started their family in Stamford, and shortly thereafter moved to Greenwich. They spent their later years visiting their treasured children and grandchildren and enjoying their home in The Villages in Florida. Sally was an amazing wife, mom and grandmother. She devoted her life to raising her family and nothing was more important to her than their well-being.
Sally's memory will live on in her loving children Joseph Urso, Richard Urso (Stacy) and Jacqueline Gude (Stephen) and cherished grandchildren Raymond Philip, Laura, Christin Rose, Truly, Alessandra, Eleanor, Catherine, Joseph, Anthony and Isabella.
Sally was a great listener and always had time for her family who all will miss her beautiful smile, engaging personality, and the world's most delicious meatballs, apple pie and pastina.
Jackie and Sally were inseparably close and spoke together every day. Her son Richard is a renown doctor, and he and his wife Stacy, provided extraordinary care for Sally in her later years.
All of her children have since relocated to Texas, where Sally and Babe spent a lot of their time and actively participated in and contributed to their lives.
Sally is also survived by her sister, Rosemary Keeler, and husband Allen Keeler, whom she adored and loved beyond measure. Sally and Rosemary shared an inseparable bond and exemplified the very best of being sisters. Sally also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law Olimpia Chiapetta, Babe's sister, with whom she always had a special relationship. Sally, Babe, Olimpia and her deceased husband Charlie, were married within a week of each other and honeymooned together on a cross country road trip in 1953.
Sally was an extraordinary example of the power of love, understanding, and forgiveness, like her mom, and she never had a bad word to say about anyone. She was kind, generous, loyal, and caring, and her wealth was never measured by money.
She was lovingly surrounded by all of her children and grandchildren in her final days and hours. And she loved Jesus, with whom she now rests in peace. She will be sadly missed by all, but the joy she brought to others will carry on in their hearts. Sally passed away on January 27, 2020.
To honor Sally's life, friends and family may call on Friday, February 7th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Ave, Stamford, CT 06902. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 12:30 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside, CT followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, CT. Reception to be held at the Greenwich Water Club in Cos Cob, CT from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For more details or to place an online condolence: https://lacerenzafh.com
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the skilled and compassionate doctors and nursing staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX https://gifts.mdanderson.org
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 5, 2020