Salvatore (Sal) August Nastro
August 14, 1929 – April 11, 2020When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
And that he was – a treasure. A loving husband to wife, Stephanie, a devoted father to his children and a doting grandfather to his precious grandchildren.
A child of the depression era, Sal learned early on that humility, integrity and steadfast work ethic would be the keys to his successes in life. He enjoyed a fifteen year career as an executive with IBM Corporation and then went on to own and operate a successful multi media replication firm until his retirement.
A homebody at heart, Sal nurtured his passion for woodworking. You might say his workshop was his "man cave". Over the years he created some extraordinary furniture which his loved ones will enjoy for years to come.
Please join us as we celebrate Sal's life via Gallagher Funeral Homes' Facebook page. Streaming will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15th with a prayer service officiated at 11 a.m.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020