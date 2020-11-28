1/1
Salvatore Ripegno
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore "Sal" Ripegno
Salvatore "Sal" Ripegno, 49, lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Sal was born October 28, 1971 to Pasquale and Viola (Iorfino) Ripegno, who survive him.
Sal was a very hard worker who worked as a driver for UPS for over thirty years. Growing up, Sal enjoyed playing sports including football, baseball and soccer. He loved the Yankees and the Giants and enjoyed watching them play on TV, or at the stadium. Sal also loved attending concerts and listening to live music. He was a very spontaneous person and he lived his life to the fullest.
Sal is survived by his parents, Pasquale and Viola Ripegno; his two daughters, Kaitlyn and Brooke, who were the loves of his life; his brothers, Frank Ripegno and wife Anna Maria and Angelo Ripegno and wife Anna Bella; his nieces and nephews, Michael, Samantha, Francesca, Anthony and Angelia, who all adored their "Uncle Sal".
Sal was a very compassionate, loving and caring person who always put others above himself. He will always be remembered as being the life of the party, and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
You may offer your condolences and sympathy to Sal's family from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1st at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, in Stamford. A procession will leave the funeral home immediately after for a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford, CT 06902. The interment will follow mass at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Darien.
If you plan on attending the services at the funeral home and/or church, please adhere to all social precautions due to COVID-19 by wearing a face covering and observing social distancing standards.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Ripegno family with Sal's final arrangements. If you care to leave a message of condolence, please visit the family guest book hosted on cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Leo Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Sal we went to school together our entire young life. Always friends. Then we both worked at UPS. You were an amazing man and friend I love and miss you dearly. You are in my prayers always as I live now in Montana I won't be able to attend. Till we meet again I love you always! Signed Austin Ward
Austin Ward
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved