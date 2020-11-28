Salvatore "Sal" Ripegno
Salvatore "Sal" Ripegno, 49, lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Sal was born October 28, 1971 to Pasquale and Viola (Iorfino) Ripegno, who survive him.
Sal was a very hard worker who worked as a driver for UPS for over thirty years. Growing up, Sal enjoyed playing sports including football, baseball and soccer. He loved the Yankees and the Giants and enjoyed watching them play on TV, or at the stadium. Sal also loved attending concerts and listening to live music. He was a very spontaneous person and he lived his life to the fullest.
Sal is survived by his parents, Pasquale and Viola Ripegno; his two daughters, Kaitlyn and Brooke, who were the loves of his life; his brothers, Frank Ripegno and wife Anna Maria and Angelo Ripegno and wife Anna Bella; his nieces and nephews, Michael, Samantha, Francesca, Anthony and Angelia, who all adored their "Uncle Sal".
Sal was a very compassionate, loving and caring person who always put others above himself. He will always be remembered as being the life of the party, and he will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
You may offer your condolences and sympathy to Sal's family from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1st at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, in Stamford. A procession will leave the funeral home immediately after for a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford, CT 06902. The interment will follow mass at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Darien.
If you plan on attending the services at the funeral home and/or church, please adhere to all social precautions due to COVID-19 by wearing a face covering and observing social distancing standards.
