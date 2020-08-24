1/
Salvatore Rutigliano
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore A. Rutigliano
Salvatore Anthony Rutigliano (Sal), 75, of Palm Coast, Florida, beloved husband of the late Cynthia Rutigliano, died suddenly at home on August 17, 2020. Sal was born on June 23, 1945 to the late Jerry and Lena Rutigliano. He was born and raised in Stamford, CT. Sal was a member of the Connecticut Army National Guard since 1968, and at the time he retired and moved to Palm Coast, he was one of only two Sergeant Majors in the Guard. After a few months, he started a new job as the County Veterans Affairs Supervisor, which he held for about eleven years until he retired for the second time. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the Italian American Club, UNICO, and the Gravinese Society. Sal had previously taught at Sacred Heart School, Stamford High, and Westhill High School before he started his full-time career with the National Guard. Before her final illness, he and Cindy enjoyed many cruises and overseas trips. Survivors include his brother Dominick and his wife Suelen of Trumbull,CT, his nephews Patrick Rutigliano (Hannah) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Nicholas of Trumbull, his aunt and uncle, Abraham and Anna Saphier of Peru, Maine, his many Tamburri cousins, and his cousin Donad Dell'Era (Stephanie) of Trinity, Florida. Funeral services will be held in Palm Coast, Florida, from the Clymer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the veteran's organization of your choice in Sal's name, such as the Wounded Warrior Project.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved