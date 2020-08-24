Salvatore A. Rutigliano
Salvatore Anthony Rutigliano (Sal), 75, of Palm Coast, Florida, beloved husband of the late Cynthia Rutigliano, died suddenly at home on August 17, 2020. Sal was born on June 23, 1945 to the late Jerry and Lena Rutigliano. He was born and raised in Stamford, CT. Sal was a member of the Connecticut Army National Guard since 1968, and at the time he retired and moved to Palm Coast, he was one of only two Sergeant Majors in the Guard. After a few months, he started a new job as the County Veterans Affairs Supervisor, which he held for about eleven years until he retired for the second time. He was a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the Italian American Club, UNICO, and the Gravinese Society. Sal had previously taught at Sacred Heart School, Stamford High, and Westhill High School before he started his full-time career with the National Guard. Before her final illness, he and Cindy enjoyed many cruises and overseas trips. Survivors include his brother Dominick and his wife Suelen of Trumbull,CT, his nephews Patrick Rutigliano (Hannah) of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Nicholas of Trumbull, his aunt and uncle, Abraham and Anna Saphier of Peru, Maine, his many Tamburri cousins, and his cousin Donad Dell'Era (Stephanie) of Trinity, Florida. Funeral services will be held in Palm Coast, Florida, from the Clymer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the veteran's organization of your choice in Sal's name, such as the Wounded Warrior Project
.