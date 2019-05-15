Samuel Dewey Cushing

Samuel Dewey Cushing died on May 13, 2019 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, following a long battle with leukemia. He was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, on February 9, 1934, and moved to Stamford, Connecticut shortly thereafter, moving to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida in 1992. He was the son of John and Ruth Cushing.

Cushing graduated from King School in Stamford and was educated at the University of Pennsylvania. He was a professional jazz piano player in New York City area working in club dates and doing commercial studio work.

Cushing was a full-time derivatives trader. Prior to moving to Florida in 1991, he was a partner at Cushing & Roberts Insurance in Stamford for 20 years.

He was married to Barbara Cushing who died in 2008. They had three children: Kathryn (John) Maple, Virginia (John), and Peter Cushing. He has two grandchildren, Shannon (Brian) and John Michael (Marissa) and three great-grandchildren, Lenna, Brock and Lincoln. His brother, John Jr., died in 2013.

In 1981 he married Marguerite (Mims) Keeshan and moved to Florida in 1992 and was divorced in 2001. Cushing was step-father to Jay Keeshan and Melissa (David) Coughlin.

Sam spent many vacations every year in his "home away from home" in Aruba, as well as enjoying many hiking trips at national parks. He will be greatly missed by his longtime, loving friend Robin Sheffler with whom he shared many adventures over 18 years.

He was an avid sailor and was a member of the Storm Trysail Club and sailed in 10 Newport-Bermuda races, a Cape Town to Rio race, two Transatlantic and one TransPacific races and cruised and raced the east coast from Halifax N.S. to Florida. He was honored with the Cutty Sark Trophy for his contribution to the Storm Trysail Club.

Funeral services are private. Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary