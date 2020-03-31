|
|
SAMUEL A. IPPOLITO
Samuel Anthony Ippolito, 75, of Naples Florida, passed away on March 21, 2020 at the ManorCare Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Naples, Florida. He was born November 9, 1944 in Stamford, Connecticut, the son of William Ippolito and Angela Carlucci Ippolito. Sam was the oldest of four siblings. He is survived by his sister Rose Nemchek and her husband William; brother William Ippolito, Jr. and wife Lisa; sister Patricia Ippolito; nephews Joe Nemchek, Steven Nemchek and Brian Petrello, as well as great-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, William and Angela Ippolito.
He graduated in 1963, the first graduating class of Rippowam High School in Stamford, Connecticut, then later attended Norwalk Community College. He served in the Army National Guard in the 1960s-1970s. Sam worked in the family construction business: S. Ippolito & Sons, and the restaurant Ippolito's III. He later enjoyed employment in industries relating to the things he enjoyed most in his life – automobiles, apparel, food.
He will forever be known for his shiny cars (who can forget the black and white two-tone Chevy Bel Air?); impeccable dress (Van Driver clothing/Johnston & Murphy shoes); and his Christmas Holiday fried bacalao. But perhaps more than anything, he will be remembered for his endless stream of colorful and offbeat philosophies, which somehow rang alarmingly true. Sam will be missed. But his spirit lives on, as he earned the affectionate family moniker: Sam, -- the MAN!
Given the current public health concerns, there will be a private entombment on April 3 in St. John's cemetery, Darien, CT and a memorial service to be announced for a later date. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the . For donation information visit: https://www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-do-i-make-a-donation-in-honor-or-memory-of-someone.html
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 1, 2020