|
|
Sandra Lowe
Sandra Lowe passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. She was born in Stamford, CT to her parents Edwin and Gertrude Swanson. She attended local schools and through the years was employed by Machlett Laboratories, Cheeseborough-Ponds, and the New Canaan YMCA. Survivors include her children; Dorothy Shreders, William Lowe, and Lisa Lowe. Also son-in-law Ron Shreders, daughter-in-law Theresa Lowe, eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Sandra was predeceased by her parents, sister Dorothy Memale, and brothers John Swanson,Edward Sennewald and Barry Sennewald.
A visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher and Sons Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street , Stamford, CT. Interment will be private
Published in Stamford Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019