Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sandra's life story with friends and family

Share Sandra's life story with friends and family

IN LOVING MEMORY OF Sandra Viesto Feb. 20, 1947- June 24, 2010 Remembering you today on your 10-year heavenly anniversary. Forever in our hearts Alan, Karie, Missy, Kevin, Cory, Jaden, Avery & Amaya

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store