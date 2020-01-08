|
|
Sandra Wasch
Sandra Wasch (née Wagner), 68, died peacefully of Parkinson's Disease and Dementia on January 8th at the home of her sister in Rochester, NY. Sandi was born April 12, 1951, in New York City to the late Norman Wagner and Mavis Levy. Sandi graduated from the High School of Performing Arts in New York in 1968, received a BS in Nursing from Hunter College in 1972, an MA in Nursing from New York University in 1976, and a Ed.D in Nursing Education from Columbia University in 1982.
Sandi spent her life serving others. Her medical career included teaching pediatric nursing at Adelphi University, working as a pediatric and maternity nurse at New York Medical Center and extensive volunteer work at Stamford Hospital and Hospice Care of Stamford, CT. Sandi had a gift for working with animals, and volunteered with Puppies Behind Bars, developed numerous pet therapy initiatives, was a certified wildlife rehabilitator, and ran her own dog training business.
Sandi delighted in being a dedicated mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and for 15 months, a wonderful grandmother. Sandi was also an avid horseback rider, tennis player, reader, Scrabble player, and a genuinely playful spirit.
She is survived by her children Sarah (Greg) and Evan (Alex), granddaughter Kaia, sister Andrea (Rich), niece Erica (Dan), grand-nephews Pablo and Khalil, and many other relatives and lifelong friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to . There will be a celebration of Sandi's life in the spring. For updates, see www.newcomerrochester.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 9, 2020