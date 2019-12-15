|
|
Sanford David Buchsbaum
Sanford David Buchsbaum, on December 13, 2019 at age 92. Also known as "Sandy," to business, community and family friends. Born April 5, 1927 in the Bronx, NY was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. He was an advertising and marketing executive. He began his long successful career as a watch band salesman. From there he went on to hold many esteemed positions in advertising and marketing. He was Executive Vice President worldwide of advertising and marketing at Revlon, Inc. and Chairman of Stevens & Buchsbaum, an advertising agency he founded. He was chairman emeritus of the Advertising Council and past chairman of the Association of National Advertisers, the National Advertising Review Board, The Ad Council and Vice-Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulation. Sandy was the loving father of Susan Buchsbaum, Ann and Glenn Zorn, Gordon and Elisa Buchsbaum and grandpa to Sarah and Jessica Buchsbaum.
Sandy was predeceased by his loving wife, Selma "Scoot" Buchsbaum after 53 years of marriage.
Funeral services will be held at Temple Sholom, -- 300 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830 on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., with burial immediately following services at the cemetery located at Memory Lane in Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Temple Sholom of Greenwich, CT. www.templesholom.com/donations, , P.O. Box 5030 Hagerstown, MD 21741, doctorswithoutborders.org, Jewish Senior Services, 4200 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604, jseniors.org
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 16, 2019