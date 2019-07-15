Saul A. Rothman

Saul A. Rothman, (Spike), a longtime resident of Stamford, CT died peacefully at Meadow Ridge in West Redding on Saturday, July 13, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Spike was born in Joplin, MO August 3, 1945 to Martin V. Rothman and Charlotte Rubin Rothman. He was a graduate of The King School in Stamford where he excelled both academically and athletically. He was a graduate of Brown University and the George Washington School of Law.

Following law school, he began his law career with F.D. Rich and went on to clerk for the Hon. John J. P. Ryan. He was mentored by Larry Gochberg and took great pride in mentoring new lawyers entering the profession. In 1981, he became a sole practitioner ultimately specializing in the practice of family law. He was an active member and participant in the Connecticut and Fairfield County Bar Associations and took particular pride in his work with the Special Masters Program in the Stamford and Bridgeport Superior Courts. He received special recognition for his work with the Regional Family Trial Docket in Middletown Superior Court. He handled cases on a pro bono basis for CT Legal Services in Stamford.

He is survived by his cherished daughter, Maggie Rothman Bird and her husband Nathan of Weston, CT, together with his adored granddaughters, Stella and Charlotte. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Rothman Lavigne and her husband Lou of San Francisco, CA; his brother, Robert D. Rothman, of Stamford; his aunts Marjorie Abramson of Alexandria, VA and Harriet Sherman of Stamford, CT and several cousins; his companion, Kathleen Kurland of Marlborough, CT and his longtime legal assistant, Rosemarie Caldarone of Stamford. In addition to his parents, Spike was predeceased by his beloved sister, Janet Down.

The Rothman family would like to thank the staff and physicians of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, both in Boston, MA and Meadow Ridge for their excellent care during his illness. The family would also like to extend special thanks to his devoted caregiver Roseline Precil Romnus and to all of his colleagues and friends whose constant visits were a source of great pleasure and comfort to him.

Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield.

Contributions in Spike's memory may be made to The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, 461 Glenbrook Road, Stamford, CT 06906 (www.foodbanklfc.org); The Innocence Project, 40 Worth Street, Suite 70, New York, NY 10013 (www.innocenceproject.org); or Connecticut Legal Services, 1177 Summer St., Stamford, CT 06905, Attention Jill Plancher. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 16, 2019