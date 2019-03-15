|
|
Saul Cohen
Saul "Dooley" Cohen 2/26/1940 - 3/13/2019. Beloved husband of Mimi, loving father of Amy (Carl) Kruglak and Rena (Josh) Kopelman, proud grandfather of Aly, Eric, Elana and Jacob. Dear brother of Jerry (Miriam) Cohen, uncle to many and friend to everyone. Saul was born in Brooklyn and a proud graduate of Etz Chaim, Flatbush Yeshiva, Boston University (BA) and Rutgers University (MSW). Longtime Camp Massadnik, Jewish Center director and community champion. Donations in his memory can be made to Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Service of Fairfield County.
The funeral will be on Friday, March 15 (today) at Congregation Agudath Sholom, 301 Strawberry Hill Ave in Stamford, at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY. Shiva will be observed Saturday night, March 16 from 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the late residence. More shiva details will be forthcoming. Arrangements under direction of by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the family or for more information, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 15, 2019