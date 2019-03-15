The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Agudath Sholom
301 Strawberry Hill Ave
Stamford, CT
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
at the late residence
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the late residence
Resources
More Obituaries for Saul Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saul Cohen


1940 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Saul Cohen Notice
Saul Cohen
Saul "Dooley" Cohen 2/26/1940 - 3/13/2019. Beloved husband of Mimi, loving father of Amy (Carl) Kruglak and Rena (Josh) Kopelman, proud grandfather of Aly, Eric, Elana and Jacob. Dear brother of Jerry (Miriam) Cohen, uncle to many and friend to everyone. Saul was born in Brooklyn and a proud graduate of Etz Chaim, Flatbush Yeshiva, Boston University (BA) and Rutgers University (MSW). Longtime Camp Massadnik, Jewish Center director and community champion. Donations in his memory can be made to Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Service of Fairfield County.
The funeral will be on Friday, March 15 (today) at Congregation Agudath Sholom, 301 Strawberry Hill Ave in Stamford, at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, NY. Shiva will be observed Saturday night, March 16 from 8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the late residence. More shiva details will be forthcoming. Arrangements under direction of by Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (203)-359-9999. To send condolences to the family or for more information, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
Download Now