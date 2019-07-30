|
Saverio Dean Busetti
Saverio Dino Busetti, known as Dean, passed away on July 26, 2019. Dean is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Sheridan, his loving daughter, Leslie Minniti, two grandsons, Max and Evan Minniti, a sister Novella and brother Renzo, two nephews and three nieces. Dean was born in Roveredo, Pordenone, Italy on July 8, 1931 and came to New York on a U.S. passport prior to his sixth birthday in 1937. He grew up in New York City and graduated from Hunter College as an Economics major with a B.A. degree.
Dean worked as an insurance professional with a career beginning in New York in 1955 and ending in Greenwich, CT in 2004. Dean served four terms on the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting, was a lifetime member of the Old Greenwich Yacht Club, was active in the Amici del Libro of Greenwich and served as an officer of The Red Men's Home Association of Greenwich. He was popularly known at the Tully Health Fitness Center for his telling of jokes.
Dean's philosophy was that our purpose in life was to use our talents and resources to contribute to the quality of the lives of those around us and in doing so to make the world a better place. He will be dearly missed.
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 31, 2019