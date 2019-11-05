|
|
Scott Baldwin
Scott Baldwin, age 65 of Southbury, formerly of Fairfield, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 2, 2019 in his home. Born in Columbus, OH, the son Robert M. Baldwin, Jr. of Portland, OR and the late Patricia Baldwin, he lived in New York City as a child, then moved to Fairfield prior to relocating to Portland, OR in 2011. He recently moved back to Connecticut to be closer to his two beloved grandchildren. Scott graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School. He served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman. He graduated from Pace University, then began a 30 year career as a police officer for the city of Stamford. Scott served on the Stamford Police Department Scuba Team, Bomb Squad and enjoyed serving as the School Resource Officer later in his career. Survivors in addition to his father, Robert, include two beloved children, Christopher Brad Baldwin of Portland, OR and Hillary Baldwin Waite and her husband, William of Monroe; two cherished grandchildren, Charlotte and Thomas Waite; a brother, Brad Baldwin and his wife, Jude of Bridgeport; two sisters, Hillary Stellar and her husband, Terry of Ann Arbor, MI and Hatty Freedman and her husband, Stuart of Calverton, NY; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 1719 Post Road, Fairfield with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. Flowers will be accepted. For information or to offer an online condolence please, visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 6, 2019