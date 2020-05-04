Sean Evans

On Sunday, April 12, 2020, Sean Evans passed away at the age of 44 from complications due to COVID-19. Sean was born on July 16, 1975, in Stamford, Connecticut. He is a graduate of Stamford High School (Class of 1994) where he played football and was considered the greatest of his time. He furthered his education at Milford Prep Academy where he pursued an Associate's Degree in Business Management and simultaneously continued his football legacy. In addition, Sean graduated from Bullard Haven Technology as a licensed cosmetologist and master barber. He was an entrepreneur and the sole proprietor of Cut Masters Barbershop. He was known for his infectious smile, jokes, and his kind compassionate spirit. Sean is survived by his parents, Fred and Mott Evans, three daughters, Camry Evans, Aaliyah Evans, and Aziyah Evans. Four siblings, Andre Evans, Chandritta (Baby Girl) Evans, Nikki Evans, Sam Smith, and (Fiancée) Andrea Daniels. A memorial service is pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store