Sean Evans
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sean Evans
On Sunday, April 12, 2020, Sean Evans passed away at the age of 44 from complications due to COVID-19. Sean was born on July 16, 1975, in Stamford, Connecticut. He is a graduate of Stamford High School (Class of 1994) where he played football and was considered the greatest of his time. He furthered his education at Milford Prep Academy where he pursued an Associate's Degree in Business Management and simultaneously continued his football legacy. In addition, Sean graduated from Bullard Haven Technology as a licensed cosmetologist and master barber. He was an entrepreneur and the sole proprietor of Cut Masters Barbershop. He was known for his infectious smile, jokes, and his kind compassionate spirit. Sean is survived by his parents, Fred and Mott Evans, three daughters, Camry Evans, Aaliyah Evans, and Aziyah Evans. Four siblings, Andre Evans, Chandritta (Baby Girl) Evans, Nikki Evans, Sam Smith, and (Fiancée) Andrea Daniels. A memorial service is pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved